The US Senate warns of a national security threat due to a shortage of children’s medicines and antibiotics

The United States is experiencing a shortage of children’s medicines and antibiotics, the shortage of essential drugs is growing, this is a threat to national security. This was announced by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, writes RIA News.

According to the agency, the crisis in the American pharmaceutical industry is caused by economic factors. In addition, the situation is negatively affected by dependence on foreign sources, as well as “poor visibility” of supply chains. The US government cannot trace the entire supply chain, from raw materials to finished drugs, the statement said.

Earlier it became known that the US Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a drug for the treatment of acute radiation sickness for $290 million.