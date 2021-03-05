The United States health authorities report a considerable increase in the number of overdose deaths in the country during the coronavirus pandemic and the FBI indicates that drug cartels have overcome the restrictions of the health crisis to continue distributing narcotics and drugs for highly addictive pain on the black market.

More than 83,000 people died of drug overdoses in a 12-month period ending in July 2020. The largest number of overdose deaths on record in US history, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United States (CDC). This represents 227 daily deaths and a 19% increase compared to the same 12-month period ended in July 2019.

Fentanyl is the drug that is causing the most overdose deaths in the United States. According to the CDC, the use of this synthetic opioid grew more than 38% in the 12-month period ended in May 2020 compared to the same period last year.

“As Covid-19 permeates this nation, so are international crime organizations and violent gangs, adjusting to pandemic restrictions to flood communities with drugs,” said Christopher Evans, Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the 2020 annual report. “This year’s report shows the harsh reality our communities face in the face of the threat of drug use,” he added.

Smoking and injecting drug material found during a police search on April 19, 2017, in Huntington, West Virginia. AFP – BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

“We have nowhere to go, we do not have support because everything is closed and one is suffering from anxiety, depression and having drug addictions, obviously one is going to use more at this time,” José Ramírez told France 24, who resides in Washington DC.

Increase in deaths from illegal fentanyl trafficking

Fentanyl is a legal drug in the United States that is prescribed to treat severe pain normally associated with terminal cancers and is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, generating an effect similar to that of heroin. According to the DEA, being a drug that in small amounts generates strong effects on the consumer, it is much easier to traffic.

However, it is the illegal use and trade of this synthetic opiate that is driving the record rise in overdose deaths. The “epidemic of opioid abuse,” as the CDC calls it, began with what some members of the medical community call the war on pain that led to many drug companies including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, among others, to create and distribute opioids that were legally marketed. The market was flooded with ‘painkillers’ or pain pills containing oxycodone, an opiate that, in addition to relieving pain, generates great addiction and dependence.

Many doctors influenced or in alliance with pharmaceutical companies prescribed these pills in large quantities in the United States and contributed to generating the so-called addiction crisis. Local governments in the Great Lakes and Northeast regions of the country tried to curb by limiting prescriptions, but the measures created a black market for prescription drugs such as oxicontin, Xtampza ER, Oxaydo and Roxicodone and substitute pain drugs. like heroin and fentanyl found on the illegal market.

The sale of drugs by the Mexican cartels has not been stopped by the pandemic

In response to growing demand and accommodating to the new conditions of the pandemic, the DEA reveals that the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) cartels are the main producers and traffickers of fentanyl and heroin arriving in the United States. China, which a few years ago was a major player in the mail-order trafficking of fentanyl to the United States, now appears to focus on the sale of chemical precursors to Mexico for the production of these synthetic opioids, as highlighted by the drug control organization.

“Mexican transnational crime organizations are the greatest drug trafficking threat to the United States. They control most of the drug market in the US and have established varied transportation routes, communication capabilities, and alliances with criminal groups in the US, ”says the report, adding that, hand in hand with the drug trafficking, these organizations are also involved in the arms and human trafficking business and in local violence and corruption in the two countries.

According to the report, the predominant method of trafficking fentanyl and other synthetic opioids is across the land border with the United States using private cars. They also traffic the drug, which comes in powder and small pills, through people who cross the border between the two countries on a daily basis. According to the DEA, the cartels have also recently taken advantage of trafficking in fentanyl by counterfeiting oxycodone pills that are legally sold in the US.

Precisely, the mixture of fentanyl with other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines is another of the great threats highlighted by the drug control organization. “You no longer know what you are buying in the market and I have many friends who have died because they buy drugs that came with fentanyl,” José Ramírez, a Salvadoran-American addicted to crystal methamphetamine, told France 24.

According to the DEA, the cartels are mixing fentanyl mostly with heroin. “Combining only a small amount of fentanyl in heroin allows traffickers to maximize their profits and expand the supply of heroin.”

The worrying thing is that according to the DEA “the market for fentanyl and heroin, which are so interconnected, will continue to grow… Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids will most likely continue to contribute to the high number of overdose deaths in the United States and its offer will persist ”.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of congressmen is calling on President Biden to allow more doctors to prescribe opioid treatments. Pill treatment also produced by Perdue Pharma.