Dissenters activists blocked the Boeing plant in the US state of Missouri demanding a stop to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The protesters themselves reported this on November 6 on the anti-war movement’s page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

About 75 people are participating in the event. They blocked the approaches to the plant and demand that US President Joe Biden and Congress influence the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It is known that law enforcement officers are on duty in the area where the protest is taking place.

The day before, November 5, thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Washington for a demonstration in support of Palestine. The Guardian assumed that this would be the largest protest in the United States since the start of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, rallies in support of the enclave in connection with the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been taking place around the world. Also on November 5, 29 people were detained during a pro-Palestinian rally in London. Prior to this, on October 31, protesters broke into the US Congress building demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.