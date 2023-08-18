Politico: Western allies of Kyiv are to blame for the failures of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Responsibility for the failures of the Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive lies with the Western allies of Kyiv, declared Politico columnist Jamie Dettmer.

He drew attention to the fact that the offensive of Ukraine has been going on for three months, but now nothing indicates possible significant changes that could affect the course of the operation. “It feels like we are back to a war of attrition,” Dettmer said.

He stressed that the expectations of Western countries about Kyiv’s counteroffensive turned out to be too high. According to the observer, the Ukrainian conflict could “exhaust the patience of impatient allies, who themselves are to blame for the slow pace of progress.”

Earlier, former US national security adviser John Bolton accused the current US leader Joe Biden of the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his opinion, the Ukrainian army cannot achieve significant success during the operation due to the president’s policy aimed at postponing Russia’s victory.