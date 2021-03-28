The Los Angeles County Supreme Court in the US state of California received a statement of claim in which a woman demanded damages from producer Harvey Weinstein for harassment and attempted rape. This was reported on Saturday, March 27, the newspaper New york post with reference to court materials.

According to the publication, the lawsuit was filed by Haley Flu last Friday, March 26. In it, she claims that Weinstein, in 2012, in a Beverly Hilton hotel room in Beverly Hills, California, took sexual action against her, and by fighting back she injured the producer. At that time, the Flu was 19 years old.

According to her, at the time of the incident, she did not know anything about Weinstein, who introduced himself by a different name, except that he was a prominent producer. The woman explained that Weinstein’s assistant, who initiated their meeting, threatened her with forcible placement in a psychiatric hospital if she told about the incident.

It is for this reason, said Gripp, that she had not previously joined the lawsuit by several women, according to which the producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The alleged victim indicated in the lawsuit that she does not plan to bring criminal charges against Weinstein, since, in her opinion, the court verdict in the case of the 69-year-old producer actually means his life imprisonment. However, the woman wants to obtain compensation in the amount to be determined by justice. Weinstein himself denies guilt, calling the new accusations “surprisingly shameless and far-fetched.”

On March 11, 2020, a New York court sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison for raping two women at different times in 2013.

Later that year, he was charged with six additional sex crimes. The cases involve two victims and relate to incidents over 10 years ago.