A child from the United States suffered a stroke due to a previous coronavirus infection, reports Mirror…

According to journalists, the parents of three-year-old Colt Parris went to the hospital when the boy’s speech became slurred and he stopped using his right hand. The test for COVID-19 showed a negative result, but doctors found antibodies in the child’s blood, which indicates that the patient had previously transferred the virus.

As a result of further examination, the boy was found to have a blood clot in the brain, which was formed due to a stroke provoked by a lack of oxygen. Doctors removed the blood clot and assured that Colt Parris would be on the mend.

Dr. Camillo Gomez, who operated on the child, believes that the stroke was most likely triggered by the coronavirus. In addition, he said that people infected with COVID-19 tend to form blood clots.

Also, doctors warned parents of children with coronavirus to pay attention to problems with speech or walking, including those related to the nervous system.

Earlier, American scientists said that COVID-19 is capable of affecting the entire human nervous system. In particular, patients experienced dizziness, headache, difficulty concentrating, taste and smell disorders, strokes, seizures, weakness, and muscle pain.