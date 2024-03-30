Barge crashes into Arkansas River bridge in Oklahoma

In the United States, a ship crashed into a bridge for the second time in a week. A barge collided with a structure on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma. The local police patrol service reported this on social media. X.

As a result of the incident, traffic on US-59 south of Sallisaw at Currah Reservoir was completely stopped and traffic was diverted.

Later, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that after engineers inspected the bridge structure, highway traffic in the area of ​​the incident was reopened.

On March 26, the famous Francis Scott Key highway bridge over the Patapsco River in Maryland collapsed. The incident occurred after a cargo ship crashed into one of the pillars of a huge structure. As a result of the collision, the container ship caught fire, but remained afloat. Several of the central spans of the steel bridge fell into the water.

Authorities did not see any criminal intent in the incident, and also promised to carry out restoration work, including clearing the canal and resuming ship traffic to the port of Baltimore, which is currently closed.