According to reports, it is estimated that around 7:30 a.m., 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson tried to enter his house from the back, when his 25-year-old son Jaylen Johnson He started shooting him with a gun, thinking he was a thief, until he realized it was his mother.

Immediately, the young man called 911 while his girlfriend tried to help her, however, all efforts were in vain, since the woman lost her life.

They tried to save his life but it was in vain. Photo:Branson Sparks Share

According to newspaper information Guardianprosecutors have charged Jaylen Johnson of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in relation to the shooting death of his mother on Thursday, Monica McNichols-Johnson. In addition, according to what was published by Telemundo 51, a bail of US$100,000 has been set.

On the other hand, Jaylen Johnson's lawyer, William Goldstein, stated that The young man is very affected and He has not been able to stop crying since the moment of the accident, this is how he made it known ABCNews.

The newspaper also reported that the young man has no criminal record, but was carrying a firearm for protection after previously being robbed at gunpoint.

The use of weapons in the state of Missouri



According to the cited media, Missouri has a “stand your ground” law under which people can legally deploy lethal force if they reasonably believe they are at risk of violent attack, however, recent events have sparked controversy over how well the use of firearms is legislated.