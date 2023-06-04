NBC: lightning caused a fire at an oil depot in the US state of Louisiana

In the US state of Louisiana, a lightning strike ignited a fuel tank, informs NBC channel.

The fire started on Saturday afternoon, June 3, at the Calcasieu Refining oil depot in Lake Charles. As a result of the fire, no one was injured, however, due to smoke, the authorities decided to evacuate people living within a radius of 2.5 kilometers from the fire site. People living within a radius of five kilometers were asked not to leave their homes until the fire was extinguished.

Louisiana police determined that a lightning strike was the cause of the tank fire. By ten o’clock Saturday evening the fire still had not been extinguished. Calcasieu Refining has not yet commented on the incident.

