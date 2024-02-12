In the United States, a draft on aid to Ukraine without border measures passed a procedural vote

US Borderless Assistance Project to Ukraine and Israel Passes Procedural Voting

The draft assistance to Ukraine and Israel without border measures has passed the final procedural vote and will be considered in the Senate of the US Congress, reports RIA News with reference to the voting results.

66 legislators spoke in favor of the initiative, 33 were against it. Consideration of the document is expected this week on Wednesday.

The bill provides for the allocation of funding to Ukraine in the amount of about 60 billion dollars, and about 14 billion are provided for Israel. The question of the US border is not raised.

On February 10, the Senate supported the start of discussion of a bill to help Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel in the amount of $95.3 billion. The only item on the agenda was the issue of allocating funds to other states without appropriations for protecting the US border.

On February 11, the bill was approved by US legislators in a preliminary procedural vote. Even if the Senate supports the rule, it will have to be considered by the House of Representatives.