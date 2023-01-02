In Alabama, a gunman shot people celebrating the New Year in the city square

In the American city of Mobile (Alabama), an armed criminal opened fire on people celebrating the New Year. About it informs CNN.

According to the channel, the man shot a crowd of people in the city square. As a result, one person died, nine were injured of varying severity.

The police managed to capture the shooter. The perpetrator’s motives are still unknown.

Earlier it became known that five people were killed during a shooting in a nightclub in the city of Colorado Springs in the United States. Another 18 people were injured. The shooter was arrested.