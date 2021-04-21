In the United States, a 16-year-old African-American woman was shot dead by a policeman who came to her call. This is reported by the 10TV channel.

The incident took place in Columbus, Ohio. A law enforcement officer arrived at the scene due to a violation of order at about 16:30 local time (22:30 Moscow time). According to the family of the deceased Makaya Bryant, she was the one who called the police because of the girls’ quarrel near her house. Under what circumstances Bryant died is not reported.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginter said in his Twitter-account about the tragic death of a young girl and urged the population to remain calm. According to him, the incident involving a police officer ended up on his award chamber. Nevertheless, a crowd of protesters began to gather outside the city police building.

Around the same time, a jury in a Minneapolis court found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder and faces up to 40 years in prison. The verdict is expected to be announced in about eight weeks.

46-year-old African American George Floyd was arrested on May 25, 2020 near a grocery store in Minneapolis. It is alleged that he allegedly paid with a fake check. Law enforcers dragged him out of the car and laid him on the asphalt. Chauvin roughly crushed Floyd with his knee, and he, without resisting, began to complain that he had nothing to breathe. The arrested person soon died. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 9, 2021, during the court proceedings, pulmonologist Martin Tobin confirmed that the death was caused by Chauvin’s actions.

Police actions caused massive pogroms in the United States in the summer of 2020. Protesters blamed police for Floyd’s death, and also spoke of unfair treatment of blacks in the country.