In the United States, 43.7 thousand cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day, according to website Johns Hopkins University.

According to the university, over the past day, 857 patients have died from coronavirus in the States. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the United States, more than 207.8 thousand patients have died from the coronavirus in the country, more than 2.8 million people have been cured.

More than 34 million people have become infected with the coronavirus in the world for all the time, more than a million cases have died.

Over the past day, 9412 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,194,643 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country.

Earlier, American leader Donald Trump announced that he had contracted the coronavirus. US First Lady Melania Trump also contracted COVID-19. The doctor of the head of the United States said that Trump and his wife are doing well.