In the United States, 14 people were wounded by bullet wounds during an unauthorized concert, one person died. This was reported on May 23 by the TV channel WCBD with reference to local authorities.

It is noted that the message about the shooting was received on Saturday evening (Sunday morning, Moscow time). At the scene, they found wounded people who were hospitalized. The deceased is a 14-year-old girl.

The shooting, according to police, began after an altercation. No information about the suspects has been reported.

Earlier, on May 19, it became known about the shelling of a bus in California, as a result of which two women were killed and five more injured. It was reported that a special party bus was ambushed on the eastern highway of Oakland, California. The intruder fired several shots on the move from the car. As a result, one woman died on the spot, and the second died in the hospital.