new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly today. In this, the Prime Minister directly asked that till when India will not be made a permanent member of the United Nations. The Prime Minister raised all the important issues including Corona epidemic, vaccine, drugs to terrorism in his speech. PM Modi also reminded how important India’s role has been in UN Peace Mission. PM Modi asked some sharp and piercing questions in his address to the United Nations. A look at the important questions raised by the Prime Minister.

When to change the UN according to the changing times: India has long been recognized as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Most of the countries of the world are with India. But every time China imposes a veto, it impedes. India asked when changes will be made in the United Nations according to the changing times. PM Modi took neither China nor Pakistan in his speech.

What is UN’s role in dealing with Corona: Prime Minister Modi also questioned the role of the United Nations in dealing with the global epidemic corona. He said that when the global epidemic spreads, the responsibility of the global organization becomes more. He raised important questions about the role of the United Nations in the Corona epidemic.

How long to wait for UN reform: PM Modi asked directly, how long the UN will not improve. How long will this wait last. He said that this organization was formed according to the global needs. It should also take care of the current global needs.

When India’s pivotal role in UN: The Prime Minister asked how long India would have to prove its loyalty as a common member in the United Nations. India has unwavering faith in the United Nations. But at the same time, he questioned when India will finally get a decisive role in the UN.

When will UN’s discrimination with India end: PM Modi questioned UN in strong words. He said that how long will India have to suffer from discrimination by the UN. Not making India a member of the Security Council of the United Nations is a sheer injustice to this peaceful country.

How long India will be kept separate from the decision: PM Modi raised the question as to how long India will be kept separate from the UN decision. After all, India has sacrificed thousands of its soldiers for the United Nations and global peace. Even during the pandemic, India helped many countries by delivering essential medicines. India is in favor of global peace. India’s record shows that he has never attacked anyone before. In such a situation, there is a question from the United Nations as to how long India will be kept separate from taking decisions.