Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 16:52

Metro Bank announced on Monday the 9th that it had secured a £325 million capital increase and a £600 million debt refinancing, “improving balance sheet strength and accelerating earnings potential”. With the news, the bank’s shares rose 10.94% on the London Stock Exchange.

Spaldy Investments Limited will become the controlling shareholder of Metro Bank. The package allows Metro Bank to continue evolving its products and services to satisfy its customers’ banking needs, both digitally and physically, says a statement issued by the institution.

“The measure provides the opportunity to significantly increase assets in the coming years through a gradual shift in asset-side growth to specialty mortgages and commercial loans to optimize risk-adjusted returns,” the publication further says.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Bank of England (BoE) stated that the “Prudential Regulation Authority welcomes the measures taken by Metro Bank to strengthen its capital position”.

The deal comes after investors were spooked last week by news that the bank was seeking a large financing package. Negotiations took place over the weekend, with several major potential bidders approached for possible offers.