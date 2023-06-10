WSJ: in Poland, the involvement of a Polish company in sabotage at Nord Stream was admitted

In Germany, investigators have begun examining evidence that could indicate that the saboteurs who blew up the gas pipelines used Poland, a European Union (EU) neighbor and NATO ally, as a base of operations. The newspaper reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Also, the representative of the national security of Poland admitted that any Polish company could be involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Poland became the center of logistics and financing of attacks

According to the investigation, Poland was the center of logistics and financing of the attacks. At the same time, German officials noted the lack of evidence of the involvement of the Polish authorities in sabotage at Nord Stream.

I cannot rule out that some Polish company or something else is involved in this case. German official familiar with the investigation

In addition, investigators found traces of explosives and DNA on the Andromeda yacht associated with the attacks. The experts gained access to the vessel, which had not been washed. It also turns out why the Andromeda yacht was rented by a travel agency from a “network of Ukrainian front companies” suspected of having links with Ukrainian intelligence.

Experts will have to figure out if the DNA samples belong to a certain Ukrainian military, whom they identified earlier.

The CIA reported about the trace of Ukraine in the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) informed the Belgian authorities about the Ukrainian trace in the Nord Stream bombings. It is specified that some time after the sabotage, at the end of September 2022, Belgian military intelligence had information from the Americans. We are talking about the alleged role of Kyiv in the undermining.

Edition De Tijd also wrote about Ukraine’s participation in sabotage. The article said that Kyiv is likely to be involved in “one of the most brutal and dangerous attacks on European energy infrastructure.” At the same time, data on incidents were not disclosed, since “this could put pressure on the alliance with Ukraine.”

According to the Washington Post, the CIA had information about Ukraine’s plans to undermine the Nord Stream. It was noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden knew about this three months before the sabotage. Kyiv’s plan involved the use of a small group of divers who reported directly to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that the country was not involved in the explosions at Nord Stream. The head of state also called on the Western media to provide real evidence before accusing Kyiv of participating in the attack on gas pipelines.

American journalist accused the United States of sabotage on gas pipelines

In February, American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh accused Washington of organizing attacks on pipelines. According to his version, US divers, under the cover of NATO maneuvers Baltops 22, planted explosives to organize sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines.

According to him, CIA director William Burns initiated the creation of a working group within his department, which took up the planning of sabotage. According to Seymour Hersh, representatives of the White House and the CIA denied the information that they had anything to do with explosions on Russian gas pipelines, calling it a lie and fiction.

Explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to Germany, occurred on September 26, 2022. Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage. Later it was reported that German investigators admitted that representatives of one of the Western countries could be behind the explosions of gas pipelines.