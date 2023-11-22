Two trains collided in the Ulyanovsk region, 25 people were injured

A passenger train collided with a locomotive in the Ulyanovsk region near the 962nd kilometer of the Kuibyshev railway. As a result, dozens of passengers were injured, all with abrasions and bruises. There was one child among those who sought medical help.

The train was traveling from Perm to Adler

The passenger train was heading to Adler, and the maneuverable diesel locomotive that it collided with was standing at the station. The press service of Russian Railways reported that the driver braked urgently: “The driver managed to apply emergency braking, but a collision could not be avoided. As a result, there is no rolling stock,” the message says.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

It is clarified that the incident happened in the Cherdaklinsky district between the Bryandino and Tiinsk stations, the trains collided at a speed of 55 kilometers per hour. There were 396 people on the passenger train, including 94 children. Due to the accident, the train was delayed for 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Dozens of people were injured in the collision

According to Russian Railways, one child was among the victims. Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin reportedthat there were no serious injuries after the train collision in the Ulyanovsk region. He also promised to help everyone. The Ministry of Health of the Ulyanovsk region reported TASSthat none of the victims required hospitalization.

25 passengers injured in a train collision

It is currently known that regional emergency services have arrived at the scene. Mash with reference to sources writesthat due to heavy snowfall one of the rescue teams cannot reach the scene of the accident. The Ulyanovsk transport prosecutor and the investigative and operational group of the Ulyanovsk District Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia also went to the scene of the collision.

Trains could collide due to a false signal

Sources Baza reportthat the train and the locomotive could have collided due to a false signal about clear tracks. According to the publication, the system that excludes following one path did not work. Due to poor visibility, the drivers did not notice the cars in front of them in time and urgently braked.