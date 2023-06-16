Mayor of Krivoy Rog: part of the city may be left without water due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

In Ukrainian Krivoy Rog, there is a very difficult situation with water. about it in his Telegram-the channel said the mayor of the city Alexander Vilkul.

According to him, reserve stocks in the Southern reservoir are left for 1.5 months. “Kakhovka is falling, and it is clear that there will be no water from there in the coming years. It is necessary to do in emergency mode what no one has ever done, ”added the mayor.