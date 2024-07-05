“Public”: Electricity partially lost in Sumy after explosions

In Sumy, after a series of explosions, the power was partially lost, the Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoe” reports. Telegram-channel.

“There is a partial power outage in Sumy,” the publication says.

The publication also cites a message from Gorvodokanal that all water utility facilities were left without power supply and water supply was temporarily stopped.

An air raid alert has been declared in ten regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Kyiv and Odessa, according to reports data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic.

After midnight on July 6, the first explosions were heard in Sumy, after which the correspondents of “Obshchestvenny” reported repeated explosions with a difference of 10-20 minutes. At 00:44, another series of explosions occurred in the Ukrainian city.