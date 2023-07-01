Rogov said that in Kupyansk, which is under the control of Kyiv, “work was banned”

In Kupyansk, which is under the control of Kyiv, “work was banned.” To this in your Telegram channel indicated Vladimir Rogov, head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia”.

He explained that in the city near the administration building for several decades there was an alphabetic construction “GLORY TO LABOR”. However, by order of the authorities, the second word was replaced with ZSU (APU, Armed Forces of Ukraine – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

“Not otherwise, the word “labor” is propaganda of the Russian world,” Rogov sneered. He noted that the replacement of the word took place against the backdrop of total unemployment in the city and a catastrophic increase in prices for essential goods.

On June 23, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferring operational reserves to the Kupyansk sector. “The columns include automobile and armored vehicles. Tanks are also marked on the trawls. Trucks carry personnel and material property,” Marochko said. He also stated that judging by the condition of the equipment, it can be noted that it has not yet participated in hostilities.