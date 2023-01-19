Home page politics

From: Vincent Bussow

Split

In the Ukraine war, the death of the Ukrainian interior minister in a helicopter crash raises questions. The news ticker.

Helicopter Crash: After the death of the Ukrainian interior minister, Zelenskyj announces an investigation.

After the death of the Ukrainian interior minister, Zelenskyj announces an investigation. Support for Moscow: The United States is “concerned” about joint maneuvers by Russia and Belarus.

The United States is “concerned” about joint maneuvers by Russia and Belarus. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kyiv/Moscow – The death of the Ukrainian interior minister is currently overshadowing events at the front. Deny Monastryrskyj and 13 other people, including Deputy Interior Minister Yevheny Yenin, were close to a helicopter crash on Wednesday morning (January 18). Kyiv died. President made a statement in the evening Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the circumstances.

After the death of the Ukrainian interior minister in a helicopter crash, the circumstances remain unclear. © Roman Petushkov/imago

News about the Ukraine war: Circumstances after helicopter crash still unclear

Monastyrskyi and Jenin are not politicians who “can be easily replaced,” said Zelenskyi in a video speech. Her death was “really a great loss for the state.” It is still unclear whether it was an accident. The Airbus H225 helicopter used is not considered particularly reliable.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Against the background of the war against Russia, a shooting down or sabotage cannot be ruled out. According to the latest information, a child is among the victims of the crash, which occurred near a kindergarten. Selenskyj said he had commissioned the secret service to investigate.

News on the Ukraine war: New maneuvers by Russia and Belarus

Meanwhile, the USA concerned about joint military maneuvers between Russia and Belarus. National Security Council communications director John Kirby said Belarus “clearly and demonstrably” supported Russia in attacking Ukraine.

“These drills will be observed and monitored by us as we have in the past,” Kirby said. They are being followed “with concern”. So far, however, there are no indications that Belarus itself plans to invade Ukraine. (vbu with dpa)