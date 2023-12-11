Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Ukrainian President Zelensky is looking for allies in the Ukraine war. A meeting with US President Biden should release new funds.

Buenos Aires – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still looking for allies and support for the defensive fight against Russia Ukraine war. Ukraine's counteroffensive has stalled and concerns are mounting that Kiev will lose the conflict to the Russian invaders – especially if Western support wanes.

Zelensky will meet with the US President on Tuesday (December 12). Joe Biden expected at the White House. Biden invited the Ukrainian “to underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against the brutal Russian invasion,” the White House said. Selenskyj's office said he was traveling to the USA this Monday. In addition to the meeting with Biden, there will also be a number of other discussions. According to US media reports, Zelensky will also meet with US senators and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson.

Zelenskyj on his working visit to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of Javier Milei (right) © Imago/apaimages

Zelensky had previously traveled to Argentina in search of allies. During his working visit to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of the new Argentine head of state Javier Milei Zelensky met with several South American heads of state on Sunday and explored the possibility of a Ukraine-Latin America summit.

Zelenskyj met South American presidents – and Orbán

In Buenos Aires, Zelensky not only met with the presidents of Paraguay, Ecuador and Uruguay to discuss the chances of a summit with representatives of Latin America. He also took advantage of the visit to meet with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to talk about Ukraine's desire to join the EU. Orbán had threatened to block Kiev's hopes of beginning membership talks with the European Union as soon as possible.

Zelenskyj said he had an “open” conversation with Orbán. “It was as open as possible – and of course it was about our European affairs,” Zelensky said in his late-night video address on Telegram. Orbán's press chief Bertalan Havasi confirmed the meeting in an email, but left it open whether the Hungarian would continue to oppose joining Ukraine to the European Union (EU). “With regard to Ukraine’s EU accession, Viktor Orbán has signaled that European Union member states are continuously discussing this issue,” the email said.

Hungary has so far rejected Ukraine's accession to the EU

An EU summit on December 14th and 15th will decide whether accession talks will begin with Ukraine. Orban had previously repeatedly stated that he refused to start talks at this time. A decision on this must be made in the EU be made unanimously.

The visit to Argentina was primarily characterized by Zelensky's efforts to secure the support of the so-called Global South for his country. Many of the countries find it difficult to take the hard line of Western industrialized nations Russia to contribute.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Zelensky talks to Biden about further military aid

The White House, meanwhile, said Biden and Zelensky wanted to discuss Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and also discuss continued U.S. aid. The release of new funds is blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament. More and more Republicans are expressing doubts about or rejecting support for Ukraine. According to the government in Washington, DC, the funds for Ukraine previously approved by Parliament will be completely used up by the end of the year.

A recently passed interim budget USA once again contains no new funds for Ukraine. This is despite the fact that Biden had already requested large sums of billions for Kiev from Congress in October. With growing urgency, Biden and his team have been calling on Congress to act for weeks. But so far there has been no movement there. (skr with agency material)