IIn the days following the attack on Ukraine a year ago, thousands protested against the war in Moscow, Petersburg and other Russian cities. No one knows how many of the demonstrators from back then are still in Russia. But it is very likely that the majority are among the hundreds of thousands of mostly young people who have since left Russia.

While in Ukraine Russian troops committed war crimes after war crimes, Putin’s regime in Russia itself accomplished what had begun slowly in the first decade of his rule and accelerated in the years leading up to the war: the development of an authoritarian state, in which you could say a lot with impunity, as long as you didn’t directly challenge the powerful, to a dictatorship that pursues every contradiction.

The war against Ukraine is taking Russia back to the dark side of those times of the 19th and 20th centuries, glorified by its rulers as epochs of national greatness. While the Kremlin and its propagandists claim that Russia is rising to new power and authority in the world, it is losing its future viability.

Almost all of the key figures in the power apparatus belong to Putin’s generation

For the time being, the economy has withstood the Western sanctions better than had been expected in the West and also in Russia itself. But the indirect consequences of this, the probably permanent decoupling of the West from Russia’s main export products oil and gas, the direct costs of the war and the exodus of a particularly active section of society suggest that the country is slowly sinking into a morass created by its leaders.







Almost all of the key figures in the Russian power apparatus belong to the generation of Vladimir Putin, who will be 71 this year. Even when Russia’s doors in the West were still open and the state budget was overflowing with money, they were unable to modernize the country. Their orientation towards an imagined past greatness of the empire and their uninhibited self-enrichment led Russia to stagnation even before the war.

Russia is losing well-educated people

Now there is international isolation and ostracism because of the war crimes in Ukraine. Sure, China stands with the Russian regime, and much of the global South does not condemn the attack on Ukraine. But in the part of the world to which Russia belongs culturally and to which a large majority of its inhabitants still orients themselves, namely Europe, its standing has fallen into an abyss.







Until February 24, 2022, there were still forces in Russia that wanted to wrest the country from the stranglehold of its rulers. They were persecuted, but in view of the change in values ​​in the younger generation they could at least hope that time would be on their side with staying power. Now they are in exile or internal emigration. At some point, the civil society networks that have grown over the past three decades will no longer be able to be revived. And if things don’t change soon, the many well-educated people who have left Russia will put down roots elsewhere and be permanently lost to their homeland.

At the same time, the elites in Russia are changing. They are now even more in the hands of the regime than before. The Western reaction has cut them off from their property abroad, which was supposed to serve as an escape route from the unpredictability and arbitrariness of Russia. In addition, the war will produce new climbers whose fate will be closely linked to its further course. They will be even more inclined than the old elites to resolve internal conflicts with violence.

The poison of hate and hate propaganda

Ultimately, the poison of hate and smear propaganda against Ukraine, the West and opposition figures will penetrate deeper and deeper into Russian society. In Russia, it has become normal for the killing of a “traitor” with a sledgehammer to be hailed as a patriotic act, or for the destruction of Kiev, Warsaw and Berlin to be reduced to rubble. This drastic shift in the boundaries of what can be said exposes the core of the Russian regime. From the very beginning, when Putin waged war against citizens of his own state in Chechnya, its essence has been violence.

With the attack on Ukraine, the ruler and those around him dropped their last masks. Peace is not possible with them, only against them. Russia’s neighbors can defend themselves by providing military support to Ukraine. The Russians, on the other hand, must see for themselves whether they can rid their country of this nightmare.