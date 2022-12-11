Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Russian threatening gesture: the use of nuclear weapons. © Russian Defense Ministry/afp/Bruckmann/Litzka (montage)

Russia is once again talking about the use of nuclear weapons. This time, however, Vladimir Putin calls the evil by its name. Even military doctrine could be adjusted.

Moscow/Bishkek – Russia’s political apparatus is considered to be well versed in rhetoric. The Kremlin knows the power and impact of words, especially in uncertain times. And so, since the beginning of the war, hints of the use of nuclear weapons have repeatedly been heard from Russia; usually somewhat veiled: One will “by any means defend”. The use of nuclear weapons was not explicitly mentioned for a long time, but the message was still understood. Now, however, Russia is tightening the tone.

Putin: Russia could include pre-emptive strikes in its military doctrine

On December 7, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said Russia would use nuclear weapons in response to an attack. “We regard weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, as a means of defense.” That sounded concrete and could now also be reflected in security and defense policy.

According to its president, Russia is considering including the possibility of pre-emptive strikes against other countries in its military doctrine. Such an attack could be possible to disarm another state, Putin said on Friday in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek – apparently with a view to a possible use of nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin on Friday at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

Washington as a role model: “adopt US ideas to guarantee its own security”?

Asked by a journalist for a more detailed explanation of these statements, Putin said: “The United States has the concept of a pre-emptive strike.” Perhaps Moscow should adopt the US ideas “in order to guarantee its own security.”

Under US President George W. Bush, the United States implemented a preemptive strategy in response to the September 11 attacks. This is to prevent enemy attacks. For example, the USA justified the attack on Iraq in the Third Gulf War with “defending against an imminent danger”. The concept is controversial. The modern international law of war actually allows only defensive wars. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin added: “We’re just thinking about it at the moment.” (as)