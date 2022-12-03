Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Karolin Schäfer, Tim Vincent Dicke, Nadja Austel, Jan Oeftger

Split

Ukraine inflicts heavy casualties on Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announces the current losses. The news ticker.

Bachmut: The city in the Donetsk region is heavily contested.

The city in the Donetsk region is heavily contested. Troop Movement: In view of the Ukrainian offensive, Russia is shifting its troops.

In view of the Ukrainian offensive, Russia is shifting its troops. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10.25 a.m.: Ukrainian combat forces have released new estimates of Russian combat casualties. This is reported by the Ukrainian medium The Kyiv Independent. Accordingly, another 510 soldiers died on Friday (December 2nd). A total of 90,600 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the war. Also on Friday, eight cars and other vehicles and three armored vehicles were destroyed.

Soldiers: 90,600 (+510 on the previous day)

90,600 (+510 on the previous day) planes: 280

280 Helicopter: 263 (+1)

263 (+1) Tank: 2917 (+1)

2917 (+1) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5886 (+3)

5886 (+3) Artillery Systems: 1906 (+1)

1906 (+1) Air defense systems: 210

210 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395

395 Cars and other vehicles: 4472 (+8)

4472 (+8) Ships: 16

16 Unmanned Combat Drones: 15672 (+8)

Losses for Russia: More dead Russian soldiers from cold than from Ukraine

Update from December 3, 6:50 a.m.: The winter in Ukraine is taking its toll, especially on Russian soldiers in the soaked positions. This is reported by the RND. Many have already frozen to death in the trenches. One expert says it’s possible that the cold will kill more Russian soldiers than Ukraine’s bullets in the next few weeks. The British secret service also sees “very special challenges”, the average maximum temperature will be around zero degrees by February.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: many dead in battles for Bakhmut

+++ 9.50 p.m.: For several weeks, hardly any Ukrainian city has been as fought over as Bakhmut in the Donetsk region – this is also reflected in the daily increasing number of fallen soldiers. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, between Wednesday (November 30) and Thursday (December 1) around 70 bodies of Russian soldiers were taken to the city of Horlivka north of Donetsk solely because of the fighting around Bakhmut.

The cold seems to affect Russian soldiers more than Ukrainian shelling. © Roman Chop/dpa

+++ 7.50 p.m.: During Friday, the Ukrainian air force carried out eight attacks on Russian military bases, weapons and ammunition depots, two anti-aircraft defense installations and the base of a military unit. The Ukrainian artillery hit, among other things, two ammunition depots and a total of nine troop bases and military camps. This was reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report on Facebook. In addition, around a hundred Russian soldiers were injured in a fire on Thursday (December 1) at a military base near Kamianske in the contested Zaporizhia region.

Russia suffers “colossal” military casualties in Ukraine war

+++ 3.20 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system in the town of Polohy in Zaporizhia Oblast. This was announced by the press service of the Ukrainian special forces on Telegram. Among other things, the system disrupted mobile communication in the city. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 12.55 p.m.: Russia’s attempts to take the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has resulted in “colossal” casualties for President Vladimir Putin’s army, according to a senior Ukrainian defense official.

Yuriy Zak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told US TV CNBCthe city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is “undoubtedly one of the most important flashpoints at the moment” in the ongoing war.

Heavy losses for Russia: Already more than 90,000 fallen soldiers

+++ 11.35 a.m.: The Russian military lost another 650 soldiers on Thursday (December 1). This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Friday (December 2).

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Heavy losses for Russia: Russia is struggling with logistical problems

+++ 10.45 a.m.: Russia’s lack of ammunition and logistical problems limit Moscow’s ability to resume large-scale offensive ground operations in Ukraine. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense in its new intelligence update published on Twitter on Friday, reports Ukrinform.

According to the update, Russia’s withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River last month has given Ukrainian forces an opportunity to hit additional Russian logistics nodes and lines of communication.

Heavy losses for Russia: Another drone down reported

+++ 8.45 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Ukrainian military has repelled Russian advances near 14 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the report, over the past day Ukrainian soldiers shot down an Orlan-10 drone and also hit four Russian checkpoints and an area where personnel and weapons were concentrated.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Russian troops redeployed due to Ukrainian offensive

Update from Friday, December 2, 6:20 a.m.: Russian military movements in Zaporizhia Oblast suggest the country is unable to defend critical areas amid mounting Ukrainian attacks. This is reported by the ISW, the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia may be withdrawing troops from positions closer to the frontline in Zaporizhia Oblast to lessen the impact of Ukrainian attacks.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia’s losses – drone videos show Ukraine’s offensive

+++ 10 p.m.: Russian troops suffer heavy casualties around Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk region, such as CNN reported. Videos of Ukrainian military drones would show attacks on Russian positions and bodies of Russian soldiers. According to Ukrainian sources, 155mm howitzers and mortars will be used for the offensive. Heavy fighting has been going on in the region between Ukrainian and Russian troops for months. As CNN reported that the Russian soldiers had mobilized again, but less experienced units had been sent to the front.

Russian losses in the Ukraine War: Wagner Group recruits prison inmates

+++ 7.05 p.m.: Russia’s Wagner Group frees men currently detained in the Central African Republicwho are in prison for murder and rape, among other things, in order to use them as mercenaries in the Ukraine war. This comes from a report by The Daily Beast out. The Wagner group had previously used prisoners to fight the Ukrainian army.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, has visited several times in the past Russian prisons to recruit felons for the war. Since then, the Russian has been accused of recruiting men in prison camps to fight in Ukraine without a legal basis – due to a lack of personnel at the front.

Ukraine war news: Ukraine kills 480 soldiers and shoots down fighter jets

First report from Tuesday, November 29th: Kyiv – The Russian military can still not report any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. On the contrary: the loss of the strategically important port city of Cherson still weighs heavily. Every day, more and more soldiers are dying in the service of Russia.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has now released the latest figures on Russian army losses. Data shows that hundreds of soldiers continue to lose their lives in combat every day. According to the Ministry in Kyiv 480 Russian fighters died within 24 hours. In addition, three tanks, two artillery systems and two fighter jets were destroyed.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia’s losses are so high

Meanwhile, according to British assessments, Russia has moved away from its basic military and tactical concept – the reason being the heavy defeats of the Kremlin boss’s troops Wladimir Putin. In the past three months, the Russian forces in Ukraine have largely stopped appearing as tactical battalion groups (BTG), the Ministry of Defense said in London, citing intelligence findings.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is struggling with big problems

The high-intensity fighting over a wide area would have revealed several errors in the concept. “The relatively small allocation of infantry to the BTG has often proved insufficient.” In addition, the decentralized distribution of artillery did not allow Russia to exploit its quantitative advantage with this important weapon. Only a few commanders have permission to use the model flexibly, it said in London.

The BTG concept is a central pillar of Russian military doctrine in recent years. Each tactical unit is equipped with infantry, anti-aircraft, artillery, logistics and reconnaissance units. (with agencies)