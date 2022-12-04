Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Stefan Krieger, Andreas Apetz

The war in Ukraine continues unabated, especially in the east. As the Kremlin has announced, Putin is to travel to the Donbass soon. The news ticker.





Russian ruler wants to visit annexed region Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Sunday, December 4th, 6:25 a.m.: After the French head of state Emmanuel Macron speculated about bringing Russia to the negotiating table with security guarantees, Kyiv also submitted its proposal for these guarantees. Ukraine is ready to start talks with Russia on four conditions, said David Arakhamiya, head of the faction of the Zelenskyi party “Servant of the People”.

These are the complete withdrawal from Ukraine, reparations payments, punishment of all war criminals and the “voluntary surrender of all nuclear weapons”. “After that we are ready to sit down at the negotiating table and talk about security guarantees,” Arachamija wrote on Telegram on Saturday evening.

Ukraine News: US diplomat sees reason for Putin’s change of tactics

+++ 10:18 p.m.: The determined reactions of Western states may have led to Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin changing his war tactics – especially with regard to the use of nuclear weapons – against Ukraine. That’s what US diplomat Victoria Nuland said on Saturday (December 3) in a conversation with journalists in Ukraine. After his threats in the summer and autumn, representatives of several G7 countries approached Putin to signal to him that this attack would have unprecedented consequences for Russia.

This Russian MiG-31 fighter can be armed with hypersonic missiles. © picture alliance / RU-RTR Russian Television/AP/dpa

Nuland emphasized this to media such as Ukrainska Pravdathat while Russia had already isolated itself by starting the war, the united reactions of the West might have persuaded it to change tactics. Shortly thereafter, there was no more talk of nuclear weapons, and instead missiles were fired at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Nuland also described this tactic as an “absolutely unacceptable escalation” to which the West would react with further sanctions.

Heavy attacks in eastern Ukraine: Russia attacks Bakhmut and Avdiivka

+++ 7:54 p.m.: Russian attacks on Ukraine continue and continue to focus on the vicinity of the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. This is reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report on Facebook. Accordingly, there would have been two rocket attacks and ten air attacks on Saturday (December 3). Again, these hit not only military targets, but also civilian areas in towns and villages.

In particular, the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region was heavily attacked. This is reported by the news portal Ukrainska Pravda. The media quoted the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, as saying that four rockets had landed in an industrial area. According to the local politician, there were no injuries or deaths.

Ukraine-News: Russian ruler announces visit from occupied region

+++ 4:07 p.m.: Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday (December 3) the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. “Putin will visit Donbass soon,” the Russian news agency quoted as saying mug the press secretary. The Kremlin has not yet given an exact date.

News on the Ukraine war: Troops gather in Belarus – General speaks about “threat”

+++ 1.55 p.m.: The Russian military appears to be regrouping on the northern border between Ukraine and Belarus. “The accumulation of the Russian-Belarusian combined forces on the territory of Belarus continues. Therefore, we are constantly monitoring this situation and preparing our forces for an appropriate response,” said Serhii Naiev, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. on social media with.

However, the danger is currently low: “There is currently no threat from Belarus,” it says. Should the military threat from Belarus increase, the Ukrainian General Staff will provide additional forces and resources, Naiev said.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia plans attack – evacuation in war-decisive region

+++ 10.00 a.m.: From December 3 to December 5, the Ukrainian government will continue humanitarian evacuation operations of citizens currently staying on the western bank of the Dnieper in the suburban settlement of Dacha who have not been able to leave the occupied territory. The informed about this Military Administration of Kherson Oblast.

The evacuation was necessary due to the “expected intensification of hostility in this area”. The military administration expects an increasing number of combat operations in the Dnipro region. To this end, the ban on crossing water bodies was lifted. “River crossing will be allowed in the river port area. […] Documents confirming one’s identity and Ukrainian citizenship must be carried during the evacuation,” the statement said.

The region around the city of Dnipro on the Dnepr has been fought over since the beginning of the war. The river is considered Ukraine’s main waterway and effectively divides the country into a left and right half. It can only be crossed at certain points. The situation around the Dnieper could therefore be decisive for the course of the war.

News about the Ukraine war: Cemetery in Mariupol expands – more than 20,000 dead

Update from Saturday, December 3, 6:15 a.m.: The number of graves in the Starokrymske Cemetery in Mariupol, west of the city, has increased significantly. This is according to new satellite imagery released by US satellite imagery company Maxar.

The company released two side-by-side satellite images of the cemetery, one from March 29 and the other from November 30, showing a significant increase in the number of burial sites.

It is believed that more than 20,000 people were killed during Russia’s month-long siege of the city, but the real number could be much higher, according to Mariupol City Hall.

News on the Ukraine war: Biden has no plans for talks with Putin

+++ First report from Friday, December 2nd, 10.35 a.m.: Kyiv – In Switzerland, 7.5 billion Swiss francs (about 7.6 billion euros) in Russian assets have been frozen since Russia’s war against Ukraine began in February. In addition, 15 properties were blocked, the government announced on Thursday (December 1) in Bern. According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, a total of 116 companies and more than 1,200 individuals are affected. As part of the sanctions, Swiss banks are prohibited from accepting large sums of money from Russian nationals and from persons or companies based in Russia.

US President Joe Biden has now commented again on the question of possible negotiations on an end to the conflict. He is only open to talks with Kremlin chief Putin if Russia is ready to end the war against Ukraine. “But the fact is that I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” Biden said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday (local time). “I’m willing to talk to Mr. Putin if there is genuine interest on his part and he is looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that before.”

Ukraine-News: Ukraine is looking for transformers for the power grid

Ukraine is urgently looking for transformers – new or used – to repair its power grid damaged by Russian attacks. The country is also hoping for help from companies and communities in Germany, said former member of parliament Viktoria Wojzizka of the German Press Agency. Wojzizka works in Warsaw for a center that supports the government in Kyiv in organizing foreign aid.

The many emergency generators that are now being sent to Ukraine are a help, said Wojzizka. However, they did not solve the problem of the power grid. Ukraine can generate enough electricity on its own. But Russia is destroying substations with transformers with rocket attacks, so that electricity can no longer be distributed. The district heating network, which supplies millions of homes with heating and hot water, would not work without electricity. In deep frost, the district heating lines threatened to freeze and then fail until spring. (Talk to agencies)