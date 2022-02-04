Hearings were held in the British Parliament on the corruption of the family of the former President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who owns real estate and other property in the United Kingdom. MP Margaret Hodge called the family’s assets “dirty money” and proposed freezing them. MP’s report published on the Westminster website.

Hodge spoke about members of the Nazarbayev family and people close to them, who, according to her, are involved in many episodes of corruption and other illegal actions. In the report, Hodge named the daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan Dariga, former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Masimov, former first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan party Baibek Bauyrzhan, Nursultan’s brother Bolat Nazarbayev and many other people close to them and relatives.

“I cannot imagine any leader known for his corruption in the free world as much as Nursultan Nazarbayev. We have been aware of his affairs for the last 15 years, ”the deputy described the size of the voiced offenses. London must respond to this data, Hodge is sure. “The cost of inaction is high. The reputation of London and our financial services sector is already tarnished as the UK is seen as a jurisdiction for dirty money,” she stressed.

Many of the individuals named by Hodge have already lost key positions in Kazakhstan by decree of the incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The location of some of them is unknown. Tokayev himself spoke about the current oligopoly and the unfair distribution of wealth in Kazakhstan at a meeting with the country’s business elite.

On February 2, the parliament of the republic deprived Nursultan Nazarbayev of most of his powers. He was left the right to speak in parliament and the honorary title of Elbasy – the leader of the nation.