The Economist told what could push the West and Russia to nuclear war

The risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, which will entail a nuclear exchange, makes Washington cautious about military support for Ukraine, writes British magazine The Economist.

According to the author, the supply of heavier weapons to Kyiv could push the West and Russia towards a nuclear war. He recalled the words of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who said that for him the word “impossible” means “possibly in the future.” The publication said that at first the West supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, then with the Stinger man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). According to the journalist, the West is acting with “unprecedented agility.”

“But the main reason why America acts with caution is the fear of Russia. It fears escalation—that Russia will strike at NATO (in military jargon, “horizontal escalation”) or resort to chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine (“vertical escalation”). Any of these options will almost certainly draw the alliance into direct conflict with Russia, and US President Joe Biden has promised to prevent a third world war.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that irresponsible Western politicians are the primary source of rhetoric around the possibility of nuclear war, Russia is forced to respond to such attacks.