The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the body that oversees the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, recommended on Friday that AstraZeneca’s vaccine be restrict those over 40, after registering 242 cases of clots.

In a press conference, Wei Shen Lim, from the JCVI, specified that citizens between 18 and 39 years old without previous pathologies, who have not yet been immunized in general in this country, will be able to opt for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, if this does not “delay” your immunization plan.

The committee had already advised in April that the AstraZeneca / Oxford drug be administered only to those over 30 years of age as far as possible.

In the UK, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be limited to those over 40 years of age. Photo: REUTERS

The British medicines regulator, the MHRA, announced that it had registered 242 rare cases of blood clots in people who received the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, out of more than 28 million doses administered.

However, according to its director, June Raine, the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks of the disease for “the vast majority” of the population, especially the elderly, who are more likely to develop severe forms of COVID- 19.

Due to these unusual thrombi, several European countries discontinued use under a certain age of the vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and the Oxford scientists.

In April, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while considering that the benefit / risk balance was still “positive“.

In addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are currently licensed in the UK, which has one of the most advanced vaccination campaigns in the world.

Almost 35 million people have received a first dose, and more than 16 million the two necessary doses.

Source: agencies