A woman sleeps on a sofa (illustration). (MAXPPP)

It is an unusual consultation: the London museum wants to collect dreams of the Covid-19 pandemic. The questionnaire, launched by email, ends on Friday January 15. The operation, dubbed “The Guardians of Sleep”, will continue: the museum will now conduct remote audio interviews and then publish them, without analysis or interpretation.

The general idea is to show that the virus is everywhere, even in our sleep. The Covid-19 has been changing our lives for almost a year. The disease and all its consequences: restrictions, fear for oneself and for others, hope for a cure …

In the dreams that we have had in recent months, there are of course more nightmares than usual. A study carried out in Brazil during the first wave shows that 25% of people had at least one nightmare per week. Sometimes with a very clear vision of the pandemic and its consequences. But also themes that come up often: fear for the elderly, isolation, distance, dangerous situations …

Moreover, Google has recorded a marked increase in searches with the title “strange dreams” since the start of the pandemic. The curator of the London Museum wants to collect these memories buried in our sleep. A representation of the ramblings of our mind in this very special period.

These dreams are of great interest to researchers. Because they are dictated by our reality, but the reverse is also true. The psychological fragility that some people are going through recently can also come from their sleep, from the dreams they have had. That’s why Dr Valdas Noreika, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Queen Mary University, is eager to listen to and see the London Museum exhibit. “It’s important, because it reflects the psychological state of people who have these bad dreams, it affects our waking life. After that, we don’t feel well, we are anxious, irritable…”

With this new wave and the restrictions, the already high nightmare rate continues to increase. Doctor Valdas Noreika to franceinfo

Beyond the disease and its visible, tangible symptoms, this period affects us all, even in the recesses of our subconscious. To set up its project, the London Museum has teamed up with a Canadian university, whose researchers will conduct interviews with volunteers. In-depth discussions of about half an hour each time, without analysis, of the raw testimony, recorded in the first person, which we can then listen to. As a testament to the incredible times we are living in. To also document the invisible.