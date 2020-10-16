The security services of Great Britain, France and Germany considered the Russian FSB to be involved in the situation with Alexei Navalny. This is reported by The Guardian, citing Western sources.

Two interlocutors of the publication said that, in their opinion, the Second Service of the FSB is related to the situation with the Russian oppositionist, which, according to The Guardian, is “responsible for the fight against terrorism, extremism and internal political threats from the Kremlin.” The publication explains that on the basis of this conclusion, the EU countries and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions against the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov.

On October 15, the EU imposed sanctions on six Russians over the situation with Navalny. In particular, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin, deputy defense ministers of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, as well as the presidential envoy to the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo, fell under the restrictions. These persons are prohibited from entering the territory of the European Union, their financial assets in European banks are frozen.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT) – European entrepreneurs are prohibited from maintaining any relationship with it.

Explaining the imposition of restrictions on Bortnikov, the EU recalled that a specialized laboratory in Germany found in Navalny’s body the nerve agent Novichok, which is available only to Russian state bodies. “Taking into account the fact that Alexei Navalny was under observation at the time of the poisoning, it can be concluded that the poisoning was possible only with the participation of the FSB,” noted European politicians.

Navalny’s health worsened sharply on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German experts said that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in his body. At the same time, Russian doctors did not find any poisons in Navalny’s body.