British companies are dissatisfied with the sanctions policy that London is pursuing against Moscow. Richard Balfe, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, told Izvestia about this.

“A number of companies are unhappy, but they say little publicly, they are just looking for ways to get around the sanctions,” he said.

As the British parliamentarian explained, one of the ways not to fall under the imposed restrictions is trading through subsidiaries located in states with “more calm views” towards the Russian Federation. At the same time, the possibility of mitigating pressure on Moscow is not being discussed in Parliament, Lord Balfe admitted.

As Kira Godovanyuk, a leading researcher at the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained to Izvestia, London is currently acting as the flagship of the restriction policy, lobbying for tougher measures against Moscow in the international arena.

“Given that next year is decisive, elections are coming in the UK, one should not expect any hard and sharp turns in policy towards Russia,” the expert added.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that large European companies, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, suffered losses of a total of € 100 billion in the Russian market. At the same time, corporations operating in the oil and gas sector suffered the most. So only Shell, BP and TotalEnergies lost a total of €40.6 billion.

Destination pound: British companies are unhappy with sanctions against Russia