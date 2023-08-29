British Colonel Diggins: the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is connected with the superiority of the Russian Federation in the air

Difficulties in the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are associated with the superiority of the Russian army in the airspace. About it declared British military expert Colonel Simon Diggins in an interview with TalkTV.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian army is now at a disadvantage. “The numbers are against them. They don’t have air superiority,” he stressed. The expert recalled that any large-scale military campaign, starting from 1917, was won due to air superiority. “But they don’t have it. And this is a key factor that plays against them, ”he called the reason for the failure.

In June, the Western edition of The Wall Street Journal recognized the superiority of the Russian Federation over Ukraine in the air. The article notes that the Russian military used stronger aircraft and a limited Ukrainian air defense (AD) system to destroy some of the Western weapons transferred to Kyiv.