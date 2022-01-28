The creators of the new Marvel Secret Invasion series have built a “little Moscow” in the UK. Relevant frames were presented on Twitter Secret Invasion News.

The scenery for shooting a multi-part picture depicts a fair called “Garden Labyrinth”. There are banners with matryoshka dolls around, calling on residents and guests of the capital to celebrate National Unity Day. Some videos show people dressed in traditional Russian clothes: women wear painted scarves and men wear earflaps.

According to the plot, the aliens will attack Moscow and strike both at it and at other megacities of the world. The series will premiere in late 2022 or early 2023.

Earlier it was reported that Moscow topped the rating of Russian regions in terms of the economic potential index.