The priority cause of the fire in the Moscow hotel was a short circuit. This was announced on Tuesday, May 4, by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

“According to the results of the investigative actions carried out, the priority is the version of a short circuit due to improper operation of the building,” the official says. website departments.

They added that law enforcement officers are setting the scope of the necessary investigative measures at the scene and are looking for the founder of the hotel.

In addition, the investigators questioned the organizer of the event, which required a large number of children to be accommodated in a hotel. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

The fire in the capital hotel “Vechny Zov” became known earlier on the same day. The fire took place on 6th Kozhukhovskaya Street, there was strong smoke in the building. The fire was classified as a second, higher difficulty grade.

As a result of the incident, two people were killed, another 12 people were injured, they were hospitalized. Eight of them are minors. At the same time, one of the adults is in serious condition, and another is receiving medical assistance on an outpatient basis.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person).

At the Moscow prosecutor’s office reportedthat they control the investigation of the criminal case. According to preliminary data, at the time of the fire, the fire protection systems were out of order.