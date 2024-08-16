The Times: Pole on trial in Britain for pretending to be Wagner member

A Pole who claimed to be a member of the Wagner PMC is on trial in the UK reports The Times.

Piotr Kucharski, 49, “told people and created the impression” that he was there between September 15 and October 28, 2023. During the hearing, it was revealed that there was no evidence of his participation in the PMC.

The man’s sentence will be announced in November. Kucharski was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison in Poland for armed robbery.

In September 2023, the UK Home Office officially listed Wagner as a terrorist organisation. Active support for it is a criminal offence in the UK, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine.