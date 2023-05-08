In the Tyumen region, 124 buildings were destroyed due to natural fires

In the Tyumen region, more than 120 buildings were destroyed due to wildfires, reports TASS.

“On the territory of the village of Rechkina and the village of Bogandinsky, as well as three SNT (garden non-profit partnership – approx. “Tapes.ru”) 124 buildings were destroyed by fire from natural wildfires, ”said the agency’s source in emergency services.

He clarified that the exact number of affected residential buildings is currently being established. According to him, the Il-76 aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as three helicopters, are involved in extinguishing fires.

Earlier it became known that on May 7, large-scale fires broke out in several residential and holiday villages, as well as other settlements in the Kurgan region. Three people are known to have died so far. However, the exact number of victims is still being established. In addition, significant material damage was caused.