In the Tver region, air defense systems repelled another UAV attack

In the Tver region, air defense systems repelled a second drone attack, the press service of the regional government reported this in Telegram-channel.

“At around 4 a.m. on June 27, in the Konakovsky municipal district of the Tver region, the air defense systems on duty of the Russian Ministry of Defense repelled another UAV attack,” the publication says.

It is clarified that there were no casualties; emergency services continue to work at the site where the drone debris fell.

The first drone was shot down in the Tver region on the night of June 27. According to authorities, there were no injuries. The situation is under the control of the governor of the Tver region, Igor Rudeni. The head of the region instructed regional departments to provide all necessary assistance to emergency services, the regional government said.