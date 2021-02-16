In the Tula region, a man was detained, suspected of killing his ex-wife in a shopping and entertainment center (SEC). This is reported on website regional SU IC of Russia.

The body of a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head was found on Monday, February 15, in Novomoskovsk in one of the malls.

A criminal case on murder has been initiated, writes REGNUM… On suspicion of committing a crime, the investigators detained the ex-husband of the murdered woman. The issue of imprisoning a 42-year-old man is being discussed.

It was previously established that in the afternoon of February 15, in one of the offices of the mall, a man shot at his ex-wife. The woman died on the spot from the received wound. A forensic medical examination was appointed.

The head of the press service of the Regional Ministry of Internal Affairs Andrei Yartsev said that the suspect was detained by police in the village of Gritsovsky, Venevsky district, which is located 20 km from Novomoskovsk, writes NSN…

On February 13, it was reported that a person detained on suspicion of the murder of a teacher at one of the schools in Voronezh may be involved in the massacre of a married couple in Lugansk. The suspect was found to have things stolen from the house of those killed.