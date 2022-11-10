Former governor of Rio Grande do Sul was chosen for transitional government. He said it will be an important signal for the market and the country

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Germano Rigotto (MDB) said he will defend that the tax reform be carried out in the 1st year of government. It was chosen as part of the transition government’s Industry, Commerce, Services and Small Business thematic group.

🇧🇷If you don’t have a tax reform in the 1st year of government, it won’t happen. And it has to be a structuring reform, not patches like the current government wanted“, said.

He advocated that it be used or the PEC 45 Or the PEC 110, which are undergoing accelerated processing in Congress. According to him, adopting this priority will signal both the market and the country that the new government intends to resume a development policy.

He also said that it is a contrast to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in comparison with the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who, for him, tried only to make patches.

🇧🇷[Paulo] Guedes preferred to believe in a new CPMF, to tax dividends, and not to reform. He never believed in a proposal like those that ended up being debated in the National Congress.“, said.

Rigotto was the president of the tax reform commission in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002). At that time, a reform was even approved by the commission, but the government did not embark on the idea for fear of losing revenue.

He says that the next government needs to take the lead in this debate for the reform to pass. 🇧🇷In the 4 years of Bolsonaro, there was no discussion of tax reform by the Executive. It has to be a priority and the government has to take charge.“, said.

Rigotto was the coordinator of the government plan for Simone Tebet (MDB), which ranked 3rd in this year’s presidential elections. In the 2nd round, she supported Lula.

transitional government

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), presented this Thursday (10.Nov.2022) a list of members who will compose 6 technical groups of the transitional government.

Among the names is that of former Minister of Finance Guido Mantega, who will be part of the Planning, Budget and Management group. The former Minister of Communications of the government of Dilma Rousseff (EN), Paulo Bernardo.

Here are the names:

Communication:

Paulo Bernardo, former Minister of Communications;

Jorge Bittar, former federal deputy;

Cezar Alvarez, former secretary of the Ministry of Communications;

Alessandra Orofino, specialist in economics and human rights.

Human rights🇧🇷

Maria do Rosário, federal deputy (PT-RS);

Maria Vitória Benevides;

Silvio Almeida, lawyer;

Luiz Alberto Melchert, PhD in economics;

Janaína Barbosa de Oliveira, representative of the LGBTQIA+ movement;

Rubens Linhares Mendonça Lopes, member of the PT;

Emídio de Souza, state deputy;

Racial equality:

Nilma Lino Gomes, former Minister of Racial Equality;

Givânia Maria Silva, Quilombola and PhD in Sociology;

Douglas Belchior, black movement;

Thiago Tobias, Black Coalition;

Ieda Leal;

Martvs das Chagas, former Planning Secretary of Juiz de Fora;

Preta Ferreira, activist on the front of the struggle for housing in the city of São Paulo.

Planning, Budget and Management:

Guido Mantega, former Minister of Finance;

Enio Verri, federal deputy (PT-PR);

Esther Duek, economist and professor at UFRJ;

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, president of the Federal Economic Council.

Industry, Commerce, Services and Small Businesses:

Germano Rigotto, former governor of Rio Grande do Sul;

Jackson Scheineder, an executive at Embraer and former president of Anfavea;

Rafael Lucchesi, director general of Senai Nacional;

Marcelo Ramos, federal deputy (PSD-AM);

Tatiana Conceição Valente, specialist in solidarity economy;

Paul Okamoto, former president of Lula Institute;

Lula Institute; Paulo Feldman, professor at USP;

André Ceciliano, president of Alerj;

Women:

Anielle Franco, executive director of the Marielle Franco Institute;

Roseli Faria, economist;

Roberta Eugênio, Master in Law;

Maria Helena Guarezi;

Eleonora Menicucci, former minister of the Special Secretariat for Women’s Policy;

Aparecida Gonçalves, former national secretary for Violence against Women.

