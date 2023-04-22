Residents of the village of Lisichevo in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine refused to demolish the monument to Soviet soldiers who died during World War II (WWII). This was reported on Saturday, April 22, by the Ukrainian online edition Strana.ua.

“The residents unanimously voted for the preservation (of the monument – Ed.). They stated that the monument is dedicated to their dead fellow villagers, and not to an abstract Soviet soldier, ”the message published on the publication’s Telegram channel says.

According to them, the demolition of the monument devalues ​​their feat during the Second World War and their very life.

“By dismantling the monument to the soldiers-liberators, we devalue not only their role in the fight against fascism, but also their very life,” the residents said in a statement to the decommunizer activist Vadim Pozdnyakov, who demanded that the monument be demolished.

The policy of decommunization has been carried out in Ukraine since 2015, after the adoption of the law “On the condemnation of the communist and Nazi regimes.” The law provides for the renaming of all topographical objects whose names are in any way connected with the USSR, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.

By the beginning of 2022, more than 2.5 thousand monuments were demolished in Ukraine, the names of more than 900 settlements and about 50 thousand streets were changed. Over the past year, 28 monuments to Alexander Pushkin, nine monuments to Maxim Gorky were demolished in the country, and 7,600 settlements associated with the USSR and Russia were renamed.

However, in some localities, residents or authorities oppose the demolition of monuments and the renaming of streets associated with Russia or the USSR.

So, at the end of February, the authorities of the city of Kamensky, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, where the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the CPSU Leonid Brezhnev was born, announced that they were refusing to demolish the monument erected in his honor. The authorities cited the difficult situation in the country and say that the question of the demolition of Brezhnev’s bust will be considered after the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Prior to that, at the end of October 2022, the authorities of the Kharkiv region refused to dismantle the monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. It was noted that the bust of Pushkin was included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as a monument of monumental art of national importance. At the same time, the director of the department, Eduard Pavlenko, emphasized that it was not in his competence to demolish or simply move the bust.