29 cars of the freight train derailed on the Kisly Klyuch – Arteushka stretch in the Trans-Baikal Territory, according to the Russian Railways portal…

The incident happened today at 16.12 Moscow time.

“The size of the adjacent track is violated. There are no casualties, there is no threat to environmental safety, ”the organization said.

Due to the emergency, the movement of trains on the section was suspended, and delays of passenger trains are possible. Recovery trains are dealing with the elimination of the consequences of the descent.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.