On October 18, barges collided in the backwater of the Ob River in the Tomsk Region, one of which was carrying oil products, according to the website of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the ministry, an empty barge, standing near the coast, was blown away by a gust of wind to the loaded one. One of the reservoirs of oil products has received a hole.

It is noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident. At the moment, the spill has been localized, the spilled oil products are being collected, “no significant environmental damage was allowed”.