Jesus is placed in the tomb and this, so that the corpse of Jesus would not look bad on the Passover feast.

It seemed that the whole story of Jesus had ended there, but Jesus was a grain of wheat that, dying, produced life. In the tomb, Jesus defeated death. The tomb of Jesus is a place of victory, therefore, let us all end up embracing each other, like this, in a ball, at the same time and let us shout three times: Jesus, yesterday, today and forever. Jesus, yesterday, today and always. Jesus, yesterday, today and always.