Based on the latest monitoring results, carried out on Wednesday, January 20, a considerable improvement in the situation was noted in the waters of the Delta, and the almost zero presence of bacteria that caused its greenish color. In this way, the islanders, together with the tourists, can get back into the river without problems. However, it is recommended to always keep in mind the cyanosemaphore tool.

“This Wednesday we did monitoring and we verified that the situation improved a lot; there were even people already in the water. But it is very important to have the cyanosemaphore reference, since the situation is very dynamic and can change quickly “, assures Paz Mazzola, General Director of Environmental Management of the Municipality of Tigre.

“In the cyanosemaphore system we have high, medium and low levels, and from these three conditions, we do not recommend bathing in water.. The high and medium risk level is easy to visualize because there are large stains, the low level already has to be identified with a container, because it is minimal and you have to take a sample and be able to see if there are little green spots, “says Mazzola.

From the Municipality of Tigre, cyanosemaphore is disseminated as an essential tool for risk measurement.

And he adds: “The important thing is that the neighbors always make a visual assessment of the situation. If no greenish algae or bacteria are observed, nor with a sample of a container, then the conditions are favorable for the neighbors to get into the river and bathe in peace. “

“In the last survey we saw a low level in the Rio de la Plata and very very low in the Delta, that is to say that the presence of cyanobacteria is below the measurements that we handle as dangerous or not very dangerous “, details the director of Environmental Management of the Municipality of Tigre.

For their part, the residents of the Delta, although they celebrate these positive advances in reducing these bacteria in the water, they continue to seek long-term alternatives for their treatment, and to avoid dangers, such as eye irritation, or rashes. on the skin, in case of submerging in water with bad conditions.

The cyanosemaphore is a scale measurement system, implemented by the Municipality of Tigre. From the different colors that the water presents, the authorities indicate which activity is prohibited and which

That is why, from the Delta Wetlands Observatory, they maintain that “the disclosure of information by the Municipality is essential in these scenarios, since in the event of inappropriate water consumption, vomiting, diarrhea or even ulcers may occur. mouths among neighbors or tourists. ”

The decrease in blooms was due, partly, to the low temperatures, tides and south-east that helped the level of the river to rise. Along with the rains, cloudy days and great gusts of wind, they also contributed to its decrease.

But, despite the good news, the Municipality constantly recommends that the neighbors “be attentive, because this situation changes from one moment to another. Suddenly there is a boom of blooms and suddenly the whole river turned green, that is why dissemination and communication tools with neighbors are so important. “

The Municipality of Tigre works in a coordinated manner together with the Water Authority, every week in taking samples.

And finally, regarding a definitive solution regarding the presence of cyanobacteria, Paz Mazzola explains that This situation occurred due to different natural factors, together with the conditions of the river. And that is why, in this case, there can be no intervention by people to repair it, because it would not be enough.

“What happens is that there are many nutrients, which also help these bacteria reproduce under certain conditions, simply because they are bacteria and that is what they consume. In addition, there is the factor of the Paraná River downspout, which makes these nutrients concentrate more, Mazzola continues explaining.

On the other hand, the General Director of the Environment of the Municipality, confirmed that the monitoring that has been carried out weekly, together with the Water Authority (ADA), will continue throughout the summer, so that samples can be taken and progress analyzed.