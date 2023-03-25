Antonio Tiberi and Trek-Segafredo are further away. And the scenario of termination of the contract (currently in place until 2024) is definitely the most probable at the moment: barring twists, this is how it will go. But it must be understood when it will be possible to technically free the 21-year-old from Lazio, whether from August 1st or if the International Cycling Union can give the go-ahead for an early transfer, for example from June 1st. Tiberi had been suspended for 20 days by Trek-Segafredo for killing (last year) a cat in San Marino with an air rifle, a case that became public on 28 February. He had been sentenced to a fine of 4,000 euros by judge Tiberi, the team had decided to donate his salary from this period to animal defense associations. And he had made some recommendations to the athlete, including that of not making public statements on the matter: failure to comply with some of these recommendations would have created this gap which has not been filled. Against Tiberi, among other things, some writings have also recently appeared in Mogliano Veneto in a Segafredo office by an animal rights association: “Do not reintegrate him”.