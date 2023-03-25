After the 20-day suspension for killing a cat in San Marino with an air rifle, the paths of the team and Lazio will divide barring twists and turns
Antonio Tiberi and Trek-Segafredo are further away. And the scenario of termination of the contract (currently in place until 2024) is definitely the most probable at the moment: barring twists, this is how it will go. But it must be understood when it will be possible to technically free the 21-year-old from Lazio, whether from August 1st or if the International Cycling Union can give the go-ahead for an early transfer, for example from June 1st. Tiberi had been suspended for 20 days by Trek-Segafredo for killing (last year) a cat in San Marino with an air rifle, a case that became public on 28 February. He had been sentenced to a fine of 4,000 euros by judge Tiberi, the team had decided to donate his salary from this period to animal defense associations. And he had made some recommendations to the athlete, including that of not making public statements on the matter: failure to comply with some of these recommendations would have created this gap which has not been filled. Against Tiberi, among other things, some writings have also recently appeared in Mogliano Veneto in a Segafredo office by an animal rights association: “Do not reintegrate him”.
At the same time, the expressions of interest received by the athlete’s agents from other teams were various: Tiberi, world champion jr 2019 in time trial and back from two top ten in the World Tour in 2022 (8th at Down Under, 7th at the UAE Tour), is perhaps the most interesting blue talent for stage races. As mentioned, however, we must necessarily wait for the UCI to pronounce itself on the matter, and understand whether a transfer can be made during the current season from June 1st. The most accredited team to take him? As it turns out, it would be Astana.
March 24, 2023 (change March 24, 2023 | 22:55)
