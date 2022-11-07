The three months from June to August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and exceptionally high temperatures caused the continent’s worst drought since the Middle Ages.

What do the statistics of the organization say?

During the three summer months, health authorities recorded about 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than a thousand in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and about 4,500 deaths in Germany.

These estimates are expected to rise as more countries report additional deaths from the heat.

Heat waves affected crops in Europe while forest fires increased to record levels as a result of drought. The pressure on the continent’s power grids has also increased.

The Spanish government said Monday that October was the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961.

The average temperature during the month reached 18 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature recorded in October between 1981 and 2020, according to the Ministry of Environmental Transformation.