Streaming pioneer Sonos has long had wireless speakers for indoors and outdoors, special versions for 3D music, soundbars and subwoofers in its range. But headphones were not part of it until now. Now they are here, wireless of course and available in black or white. Ace is the name of the circumaural Bluetooth headphones with the usual features, i.e. electronic noise cancellation and telephone functions. The price of 500 euros places the device in the higher regions of the upper class.