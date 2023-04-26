No bass in the stomach, certainly no riot. The feeling in and with the beautiful Maserati Grecale is nevertheless more enthusiastic than the four-cylinder suggests.

Maserati goes for those who want to combine the elegance of the statement with the passion of the unconventional without banging on the drum. The brand will forever be associated with the film of the two pretty best friends, in which, however, things were more rebellious in terms of motor than in the here and now.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

The Italians now have a Grecale on offer, still a virgin on the experienced footsteps of the Porsche Macan, but some way behind in terms of sales. This does not have to be a disadvantage, as it is not available at every ice cream parlour. Maserati introduced it in times of scarce chips and supply chains, it claims its place at the top of a Stellantis dozen-brand group that pays close attention to costs.